2021 NFL season: Patriots are only team facing this schedule challenge

The New England Patriots have several difficult matchups on their 2021 NFL schedule, but that's not the only challenge facing them.

A bunch of the Patriots' opponents will have plenty of rest entering their matchup against Bill Belichick's team.

Here is a detailed explanation, via ESPN's Mike Reiss:

From the football analytics department (via @SethWalder): The Patriots are the only team in the league that will face three teams coming off a bye. They have the worst net rest differential compared to their opponents in the league at -15 days. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 13, 2021

Football Perspective actually concluded that the Patriots have the worst rest schedule of the 32 teams. Here is a summary of its breakdown:

Patriots have worst "rest" schedule.



NE plays NYJ and LAC coming off byes.

NE plays BUF on 11 days rest after Bills play on Thanksgiving.

NE vs. IND is after both team's bye and could be short for NE (play MNF, bye, then potentially Sat vs. IND)



Only + rest is game after TNF. pic.twitter.com/fCcDOrvQhF — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) May 13, 2021

The Patriots don't have a bye themselves until Week 14. It's the last bye week on the schedule, and they are one of four teams taking a break at that time. That means 87.5 percent of the league will have already had a bye week by the time the Patriots get one.

You could argue that a late-season bye week is a good development, especially for playoff-bound teams that badly need rest before January. That said, playing 13 straight games and going into December has the potential to be a real issue for the Patriots, especially if injuries become a huge factor for them.

It's one of several challenges Belichick and his coaching staff will have to navigate during the 2021 season.