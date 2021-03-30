2021 NFL Season: Bears to face Raiders in 17th game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Perez
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the season schedule will expand to 17 games beginning in 2021, and we already know who the Bears will face in next year’s season finale: the Las Vegas Raiders.

A 17-game season will take some getting used to, especially for statheads who like to evaluate data that’s comparable year over year. With another week of regular-season action, stats like yards and touchdowns will naturally become inflated.

Still, who doesn’t want another week of meaningful games?

The complete 2021 NFL schedule is expected to be released sometime in May.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL: League owners approve 17-game regular season

    Beginning in 2021, the NFL pre-season will be reduced to three games from four before an expanded regular season kicks off on Sept. 9. The decision, which was approved during a virtual league meeting, marks the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular-season and four pre-season games. "This is a monumental moment in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

  • NFL Approves 17-Game Season, Plans for Full Stadiums This Fall

    The National Football League said Tuesday that it would expand the coming season to 17 games for the first time, shortening the exhibition schedule to three games. In addition, all 32 NFL teams will play at least one game internationally over an eight-year period, beginning in 2022. The extra game, approved in principle during collective […]

  • Safety named biggest question mark for Raiders heading into the draft

    Safety named biggest question mark for Raiders heading into the draft

  • Five questions USC football faces as it begins spring practice

    From the play of Kedon Slovis to changes along the defensive front, here are five big questions USC will be looking to address in spring practice.

  • Tom Cable: Andre James has a lot of the same characteristics as Rodney Hudson

    The Raiders pulled off a surprising move when they traded center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals earlier this month. They surprised again when they signed Hudson’s replacement, Andre James, to a three-year extension with $6 million guaranteed last week. James has started only one game since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of [more]

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets tattoo to commemorate Super Bowl 55 victory

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fulfilled his promise and now has Super Bowl 55 tattoo to mark his team's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • NFL schedule 2021: Every NFL team’s 17th game

    The NFL has approved 17 games for the 2021 schedule. See every team's 17th game here.

  • Opponents and locations for all NFL teams’ 17th game in 2021

    A look at the opponents for all NFL teams' 17th game in 2021. The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

  • Tom Brady hilariously celebrates ‘holiday’ as he trolls Falcons on Instagram

    Tom Brady remains undefeated on the internet.

  • MLB On The Record: AL Central GMs talk playoff curses and controversial offseason decisions

    Division executives detail their expectations as the AL Central race gets heated heading into 2021.

  • Bruce Arians says Bucs are open to picking a QB at No. 32

    If you ask head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ mostly successful bid to bring back the core of last year’s team for another run at a Super Bowl leaves them in an enviable position heading into the draft. At a press conference on Tuesday, Arians said that this is the first time in his long [more]

  • Essential Quality is 3-5 Blue Grass favorite

    Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 3-5 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 4 post for the $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Pro day results shake things up

    Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Why Pro Days are shaking things up this time around.