2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Washington's schedule release

The 2021 NFL season will be the biggest ever with a 17th regular-season game added to the calendar. Washington Football Team fans have known the team’s opponents for a while, but now it’s almost time to find out in which week each matchup will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL schedule release:

When is the 2021 NFL schedule being released?

All 32 teams’ schedules will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL schedule release?

NFL Network is airing the schedule release from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. It will also be streaming on NFL.com and the NFL app.

Featured guests on the show will be play-by-play announcers Al Michaels, Jim Nantz and Joe Buck; Bears head coach Matt Nagy; Chargers head coach Brandon Staley; Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David; and Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Insider JP Finlay recently broke down an ideal 2021 schedule for WFT that could set them up for success this season. Will the week-by-week calendar favor Ron Rivera and Washington? We’ll start to find out on Wednesday night.