2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Philadelphia Eagles' schedule release

2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Eagles' schedule release

The 2021 NFL season will be the biggest ever with a 17th regular-season game added to the calendar. Philadelphia Eagles fans have known the team’s opponents for a while, but now it’s almost time to find out in which week each matchup will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL schedule release:

When is the 2021 NFL schedule being released?

All 32 teams’ schedules will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL schedule release?

Beginning at 8 p.m., you can watch our live stream of the 2021 schedule release with Danny Pommells and Barrett Brooks on the NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube page for instant reaction and analysis. Later in the evening, an Eagle Eye podcast featuring Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro will drop on all platforms.