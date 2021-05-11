2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Patriots’ schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL season will be the biggest ever with a 17th regular-season game added to the calendar. New England Patriots fans have known the team’s opponents for a while, but now it’s almost time to find out in which week each matchup will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL schedule release:

When is the 2021 NFL schedule being released?

All 32 teams’ schedules will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL schedule release?

NFL Network is airing the schedule release from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. It will also be streaming on NFL.com and the NFL app.

Featured guests on the show will be play-by-play announcers Al Michaels, Jim Nantz and Joe Buck; Bears head coach Matt Nagy; Chargers head coach Brandon Staley; Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David; and Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Insider Tom E. Curran recently broke down an ideal 2021 schedule for the Patriots that could set them up for success this season. Will the week-by-week calendar favor Bill Belichick and the Pats? We’ll start to find out on Wednesday night.