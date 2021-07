2021 NFL Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

The 2021 NFL Schedule has been released. The big change this year is for the first time in NFL history teams will play 17-regular season games.

Preseason starts Thursday, August 5 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Then the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams play each other in week 1 of the preseason.

The regular season kicks off September 9 with Tom Brady, and the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

How to watch the 2021 NFL Games: TV & Live Streaming

NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

2021 NFL Schedule by Week

Week # Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch Week 1 Thursday, September 9, 8:20 pm Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm Sunday, September 12, 8:20 pm Monday, September 13, 8:15 pm Week 2 Thursday, September 16, 8:20 pm Sunday, September 19, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 19, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 19, 4:05 pm Sunday, September 19, 4:25 pm Sunday, September 19, 8:20 pm Monday, September 20, 8:15 pm Week 3 Thursday, September 23, 8:20 pm Sunday, September 26, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 4:25 pm Sunday, September 26, 4:05 pm Sunday, September 26, 8:20 pm Monday, September 27, 8:15 pm Week 4 Thursday, September 30, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 8:20 p.m. ​​Monday, October 4, 8:15 p.m. Week 5 Thursday, October 7, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, October 10, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 8:20 p.m. Monday, October 11, 8:15 p.m. Week 6 Thursday, October 14, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, October 17, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 8:20 p.m. Monday, October 18, 8:15 p.m. Week 7 Thursday, October 21, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 8:20 p.m. Monday, October 25, 8:15 p.m. Week 8 Thursday, October 28, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 8:20 p.m. Monday, November 1, 8:15 p.m. Week 9 Thursday, November 4, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 8:20 p.m. Monday, November 8, 8:15 p.m. Week 10 Thursday, November 11, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 8:20 p.m. Monday, November 15, 8:15 p.m. Week 11 Thursday, November 18, 8:20 p.m Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 8:20 p.m. Monday, November 22, 8:15 p.m. Week 12 (Thanksgiving) Thursday, November 25, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 8:20 p.m. Monday, November 29, 8:15 p.m. Week 13 Thursday, December 2, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, December 5 4:25 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 8:20 p.m. Monday, December 6, 8:15 p.m. Week 14 Thursday, December 9, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 8:20 p.m. Monday, December 13, 8:15 p.m. Week 15 Thursday, December 16, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 1:00 p.m Sunday, December 19, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 8:20 p.m. Monday, December 20, 8:15 p.m. GAMES NOT YET SCHEDULED Week 16 Thursday, December 23, 8:20 p.m. Saturday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 25 8:15 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 8:20 p.m. Monday, December 27, 8:15 p.m. Week 17 Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 8:20 p.m. Monday, January 3, 8:15 p.m. Week 18 Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 8:20 p.m.

2021 NFL Schedule by Team

Find 2021 NFL team schedules, click through to each team to see where to watch or buy tickets.

AFC Teams

NFC Teams

