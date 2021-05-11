2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Bears’ schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 NFL season will be the biggest ever with a 17th regular-season game added to the calendar. Chicago Bears fans have known the team’s opponents for a while, but now it’s almost time to find out in which week each matchup will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL schedule release:

When is the 2021 NFL schedule being released?

All 32 teams’ schedules will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL schedule release?

NFL Network is airing the schedule release from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. It will also be streaming on NFL.com and the NFL app.

Matt Nagy will be one of the featured guests on the show to share his thoughts on how the schedule will impact the Bears. Other guests include play-by-play announcers Al Michaels, Jim Nantz and Joe Buck; Chargers head coach Brandon Staley; Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David; and Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

NBC Sports Chicago will break down the Bears’ schedule in a special show at 10:30 CT. You can stream it here or on the MyTeams app.

Former Bears Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt will join our Insider Adam Hoge as they unveil the new look 17-game season and give their early predictions for 2021.

Will the week-by-week calendar favor Nagy and the Bears? We’ll start to find out on Wednesday night.