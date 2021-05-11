2021 NFL schedule: How to watch 49ers’ schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021 NFL season will be the biggest ever with a 17th regular-season game added to the calendar. San Francisco 49ers fans have known the team’s opponents for a while, but now it’s almost time to find out in which week each matchup will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL schedule release:

When is the 2021 NFL schedule being released?

All 32 teams’ schedules will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL schedule release?

NFL Network is airing the schedule release from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. It will also be streaming on NFL.com and the NFL app.

Featured guests on the show will be play-by-play announcers Al Michaels, Jim Nantz and Joe Buck; Bears head coach Matt Nagy; Chargers head coach Brandon Staley; Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David; and Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

49ers fans will want to watch out for Stafford and Baker’s comments on the NFC West’s scheduling. Competition in the division will be fierce this season, and the timing of each team’s matchups could make a big difference in playoff positioning at the end of the season.

Insider Matt Maiocco recently broke down the 49ers’ 17 opponents. Will the week-by-week calendar favor Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? We’ll start to find out on Wednesday night.