2021 NFL schedule wallpaper download for all 32 NFL teams
The 2021 NFL season begins next week. It starts with a Thursday night game featuring the defending world champions and will end after 17 regular season games the second week in January.
Below you can find a phone wallpaper for each of the 32 NFL teams. If you are here, you are probably an Arizona Cardinals fan, so download your file here or below.
If you happen to have found this page as a fan of another team, your team can be found below in its respective division.
I already have mine on my phone!
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
AFC South
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
