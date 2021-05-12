2021 NFL schedule release updates: Detroit Lions at home, Matthew Stafford on SNF Week 1

As the MLB season gets into full swing, the NHL playoffs ramp up and the NBA regular season concludes, all eyes, of course, are back on the NFL for one spring day.

The NFL schedule release Wednesday is generating buzz 12 hours before the full slate of the game is announced.

We know the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. We know Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders will be the season's first Monday Night Football game.

We know the country will have to suffer through the Chicago Bears offense playing a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Rams, now led by former Lions star Matthew Stafford.

The first week of games has already been confirmed by multiple reporters.

Check back here as we get more details and matchups. The full release is expected around 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Live updates

