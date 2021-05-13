2021 NFL Schedule Release: Teams with most prime-time games
See the teams with the most prime-time games for the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Detroit Lions. Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2: @ Green Bay Packers Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 4: @ Chicago Bears. Week 5: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7: @ Los Angeles Rams Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Week 9: Bye Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11: @ Cleveland Browns Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings. Week 14: @ Denver Broncos Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 16: @ Atlanta Falcons Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Miami Dolphins. Week 1: @ New England Week 2: vs Buffalo Week 3: @ Las Vegas Week 4: vs Indianapolis. Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Week 6: vs Jacksonville Week 7: vs Atlanta Week 8: @ Buffalo. Week 9: vs Houston Week 10: vs Baltimore Week 11: @ New York Jets Week 12: vs Carolina. Week 13: vs New York Giants Week 14: BYE WEEK Week 15: vs New York Jets Week 16: @ New Orleans Week 17: @ Tennessee Week 18: vs New England
The Buccaneers returned from their bye week with four games to play in the 2020 regular season and went on to win them all before rolling through the playoffs to a Super Bowl title. Four teams could have a chance to make history repeat itself this season. The Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, and Eagles have all [more]
Are the Bears going 17-0 or 4-13? If you go on Twitter on NFL schedule release day, you might believe both are possible.
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This will be the first year for the NFL's 17-game format, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups on deck. We rank the must-see games.
The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch and find out Washington Football Team's 2021 breakdown.
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Buffalo Bills. Week 1: vs Pittsburgh Week 2: at Miami Week 3: vs Washington Week 4: vs Houston. Week 5: @ Kansas City Week 6: @ Tennessee Week 7: BYE WEEK Week 8: vs Miami. Week 9: @ Jacksonville Week 10: @ New York Week 11: vs Indianapolis Week 12: @ New Orleans. Week 13: vs New England Week 14: @ Tampa Bay Week 15: vs Carolina Week 16: @ New England Week 17: vs Atlanta Week 18: vs New York
The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on Sept. 9. The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins.
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Dallas Cowboys.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021
Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.
How should the Bruins handle Tom Wilson in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Capitals? B's president Cam Neely gives his take.
Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.
You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.
The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.