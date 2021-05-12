2021 NFL schedule: Patriots' Week 1 opponent, time and date revealed

2021 NFL schedule: Patriots' Week 1 opponent and date revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The complete 2021 NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday night, but the league already has revealed every Week 1 matchup for the regular season.

The New England Patriots will host the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12. The game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

#NFL Week 1 is now officially announced. Seeing mock schedules being redone and posted. Teams will post their individual schedules on their platforms at 7:45p ET followed by the full release show on @nflnetwork at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/sYi9Fi5u4D — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 12, 2021

The Patriots played the Dolphins at home to begin the 2020 season, too. New England earned a 21-11 victory in quarterback Cam Newton's first start for the Pats.

Gillette Stadium has been a fortress for the Patriots in recent games against the Dolphins. The Pats have won 11 of their last 12 home games versus their AFC East rivals. The only loss was a Week 17 matchup in 2019 that prevented New England from earning a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

Depending on how training camp and the preseason shake out, we could get an all-Alabama quarterback matchup in this Week 1 game if Mac Jones starts for the Patriots and Tua Tagovailoa starts for the Dolphins.