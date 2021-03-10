2021 NFL salary cap set at $182.5M
The NFL has finally set the 2021 salary cap.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the final number passed down is $182.5 million.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping fans away from stadiums last season, it was expected that the cap for next season would draft. Originally the NFL set a “cap floor” at $175M, but the league later brought that up to $180M.
Recent reports suggested the cap could land anywhere between $180-185M, and with this final number, the NFL lands right in the middle of that estimation.
In 2020, the league operated under a cap figure of $198.2M. Prior to the ongoing pandemic, the salary cap had traditionally gone up each offseason. One would have expected it to surpass $200M prior to COVID-19’s arrival.
