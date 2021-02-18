2021 NFL salary cap to be no less than $180 million
The NFL is inching closer to what the 2021 salary cap will look like. Things are not finalized as of yet but according to a memo shared by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the 2021 salary cap will be no less than $180 million for the upcoming season.
There is hope that when the final cap is set based on last year’s revenue, the league will be able to coax out a few million more for teams. The league took a huge financial hit last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced stadiums to be empty or close-to empty for the entire season.
