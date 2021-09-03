2021 NFL rosters: Former Eagles on teams around the league
The 2021 list of former Eagles on rosters around the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
I’ll be honest. I forgot about some of these guys.
But as I went through all 32 initial 53-man rosters (and practice squads) from around the NFL, some familiar names from years ago popped up.
Rosters around the NFL are always changing, so this list will be outdated soon. It’s inevitable.
But here’s an up-to-date look around the NFL and every former Eagle I could find:
NFC East
Cowboys: RB Corey Clement, *DT Justin Hamilton
Giants: *QB Clayton Thorson
Washington: WR DeAndre Carter, DE Casey Toohill, *S Jeremy Reaves, *DT Gabe Wright
NFC North
Bears: QB Nick Foles, WR Marquise Goodwin, OT Jason Peters
Lions: RB Godwin Igwebuike, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, *DT Bruce Hector, *CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Packers: OT Dennis Kelly, CB Chandon Sullivan
Vikings: N/A
NFC South
Buccaneers: *S Andrew Adams
Falcons: OLB Steven Means, #OL Josh Andrews
Panthers: N/A
Saints: S Malcolm Jenkins
NFC West
49ers: RB Raheem Mostert, #LB Mychal Kendricks, *WR River Cracraft, *TE Jordan Matthews, *QB Nate Sudfeld
Cardinals: LB Jordan Hicks
Rams: WR DeSean Jackson
Seahawks: S Ryan Neal
AFC East
Bills: OL Ryan Bates, S Jordan Poyer, #DT Treyvon Hester
Dolphins: WR Mack Hollins, LB Duke Riley, S Eric Rowe
Jets: $DE Vinny Curry, *RB Josh Adams
Patriots: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jalen Mills
AFC North
Bengals: *LB Joe Bachie
Browns: DT Malik Jackson, *QB Nick Mullens
Ravens: OT Alejandro Villanueva, TE Eric Tomlinson, #LB L.J. Fort
Steelers: N/A
AFC South
Colts: OL Matt Pryor, QB Carson Wentz
Jaguars: S Rudy Ford, *QB Kyle Lauletta
Texans: DB Terrence Brooks, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Cameron Johnston
Titans: DT Anthony Rush, #LB B.J. Bello, #WR Marcus Johnson, *QB Matt Barkley
AFC West
Broncos: CB Ronald Darby, #RB Adrian Killins
Chargers: QB Chase Daniel
Chiefs: *OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Raiders: TE Derek Carrier
* Practice squad
# Injured reserve
$ Non-football Injury list
