2021 NFL rosters: Former Eagles on teams around the league

I’ll be honest. I forgot about some of these guys.

But as I went through all 32 initial 53-man rosters (and practice squads) from around the NFL, some familiar names from years ago popped up.

Rosters around the NFL are always changing, so this list will be outdated soon. It’s inevitable.

But here’s an up-to-date look around the NFL and every former Eagle I could find:

NFC East

Cowboys: RB Corey Clement, *DT Justin Hamilton

Giants: *QB Clayton Thorson

Washington: WR DeAndre Carter, DE Casey Toohill, *S Jeremy Reaves, *DT Gabe Wright

NFC North

Bears: QB Nick Foles, WR Marquise Goodwin, OT Jason Peters

Lions: RB Godwin Igwebuike, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, *DT Bruce Hector, *CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Packers: OT Dennis Kelly, CB Chandon Sullivan

Vikings: N/A

NFC South

Buccaneers: *S Andrew Adams

Falcons: OLB Steven Means, #OL Josh Andrews

Panthers: N/A

Saints: S Malcolm Jenkins

NFC West

49ers: RB Raheem Mostert, #LB Mychal Kendricks, *WR River Cracraft, *TE Jordan Matthews, *QB Nate Sudfeld

Cardinals: LB Jordan Hicks

Rams: WR DeSean Jackson

Seahawks: S Ryan Neal

AFC East

Bills: OL Ryan Bates, S Jordan Poyer, #DT Treyvon Hester

Dolphins: WR Mack Hollins, LB Duke Riley, S Eric Rowe

Jets: $DE Vinny Curry, *RB Josh Adams

Patriots: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jalen Mills

AFC North

Bengals: *LB Joe Bachie

Browns: DT Malik Jackson, *QB Nick Mullens

Ravens: OT Alejandro Villanueva, TE Eric Tomlinson, #LB L.J. Fort

Steelers: N/A

AFC South

Colts: OL Matt Pryor, QB Carson Wentz

Jaguars: S Rudy Ford, *QB Kyle Lauletta

Texans: DB Terrence Brooks, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Cameron Johnston

Titans: DT Anthony Rush, #LB B.J. Bello, #WR Marcus Johnson, *QB Matt Barkley

AFC West

Broncos: CB Ronald Darby, #RB Adrian Killins

Chargers: QB Chase Daniel

Chiefs: *OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Raiders: TE Derek Carrier

* Practice squad

# Injured reserve

$ Non-football Injury list

