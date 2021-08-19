Which rookies will have the largest fantasy impact?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don is joined by Mario Puig from Rotowire to go over just about every rookie that could be an impact player in fantasy this year, with ratings and predictions for each. Find out what makes Trevor Lawrence special and why you might want to stay away from Devonta Smith.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts