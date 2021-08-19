Which rookies will have the largest fantasy impact?
Dalton Del Don is joined by Mario Puig from Rotowire to go over just about every rookie that could be an impact player in fantasy this year, with ratings and predictions for each. Find out what makes Trevor Lawrence special and why you might want to stay away from Devonta Smith.
