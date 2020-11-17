2021 NFL Pro Bowl will be played virtually on Madden

2021 NFL Pro Bowl will be played virtually originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has had to undergo a number of scheduling changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including shuffling around multiple games and canceling the entire preseason.

Another change, announced last month, was the cancelation of the Pro Bowl, held annually in the week before the Super Bowl. The NFL announced it would be replaced with various other activities.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Pro Bowl will be taking place virtually on EA Sports' Madden NFL 21. The rosters will still be determined by fan voting, which opened this week.

As a result of the game being moved online, players whose teams make the Super Bowl - traditionally not able to play in the Pro Bowl due to their preparation for the title game - are now able to "take part" in the virtual Pro Bowl.

Many players and teams turned to the Madden franchise during the offseason while in quarantine. Now, their virtual presence will extend to at least this year's Pro Bowl.