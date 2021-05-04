2021 NFL preview: Can DeVonta Smith finish season ahead of Jaylen Waddle?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Can DeVonta Smith reach more receiving yards than Jaylen Waddle? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the NFL's youngest stars begin to meet with their new employers, oddsmakers are already starting to predict who will become the league leaders in 2021.

PointsBet released the odds for passing, rushing and receiving yards for some of the 2021 NFL Draft's top prospects.

No. 1 pick, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence currently has an over-under of 4250.5 passing yards in 2021, according to PointsBet. Both props have -115 odds. Lawrence’s over-under for touchdown passes is 22.5. The over is -105, while the under is -125.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, has an over-under of 3850.5 passing yards. Both are at -115. Wilson's over-under for passing touchdowns is also at 22.5, with an under of -134 and an over of +100.

The passing totals for Trey LanceJustin Fields and Mac Jones aren't set yet.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville's second first-round pick, has an over-under of 600.5 rushing yards this season, according to PointsBet. Both props are at -115.

Steelers running back Najee Harris has an over-under 300 yards higher than Etienne, at 900.5 yards. Both props are currently at -115, as well.

As for the draft's top wide receivers and tight end, Eagles DeVonta Smith's over-under listed at 750.5 receiving yards with both props at -115. Smith's former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle has an over-under of receiving yards 725.5 yards in his first season with the Dolphins. 

Atlanta's newest weapon, tight end Kyle Pitts has the same over-under as Smith (750.5 receiving yards) with both props at -115.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • Jets GM Joe Douglas reviews NFL draft with Jeane Coakley | 2021 NFL Draft

    SNY's Jeane Coakley chats with Jets GM Joe Douglas about team's selections at the NFL draft, and how the emphasis on offensive talent flipped over to the defensive side of the ball midway through the draft.

  • Brian Flores: Will Fuller, Jaylen Waddle can help run game a lot

    The Dolphins averaged 3.9 yards per rush during the 2020 season and some thought they’d try to improve that area of the team by drafting a running back. Miami didn’t do that until the seventh round, but head coach Brian Flores thinks an earlier pick will have a positive impact on the run game. The [more]

  • 2022 NFL draft prospects to know from Florida

    Because it’s never too early to look ahead in the NFL draft, let’s take a quick peek at some of the top 2022 prospects state college football fans should know. Things can and will change between now and then, so keep that in mind. But our list a year ago turned out decently. Three of the players we listed (the Gators’ Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney, plus Miami’s Gregory Rousseau) were chosen in ...

  • 2021 NFL preview: Can Najee Harris break 1,000 yards as a rookie?

    Najee Harris and Travis Etienne lead the latest rookie player total odds from PointsBet.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo: You have to be ready for anything

    The 49ers took Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the draft last week in a move that sets up an eventual changing of the guard at quarterback. It’s not a situation Jimmy Garoppolo is wholly unfamiliar with. He was a Patriots second-round pick in 2014 and seen as a possible successor to Tom [more]

  • AP source: Foot sidelines Jets' Quinnen Williams 8-10 weeks

    New York Jets standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a bone in a foot and is expected to have surgery and be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. Williams was hurt last week during on-field workouts at the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, the person told The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn't announce the injury. NFL Network first reported Williams' injury.

  • Why 49ers, every NFC West team has realistic Super Bowl goal

    The NFC West is the only division in the league in which every team holds a realistic goal of playing football in the final game of the year.

  • Hail, wind and tornadoes: South at risk for severe weather again after tornadoes cause heavy damage, 3 deaths

    The South is again at risk of severe weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service says, after tornadoes damaged parts of Mississippi and Kentucky.

  • Jaguars cut Nate Evans, Joe Giles-Harris, Nate Meadors, Doug Middleton

    The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they’ve cut linebacker Nate Evans, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, cornerback Nate Meadors, and safety Doug Middleton. Jacksonville made those moves to reduce its roster to 90 players after selecting nine players in the draft and picking up six undrafted free agents. Giles-Harris appeared in nine games for the Jaguars with [more]

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As Venmo Accepts Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Stephen A. Smith apologized to Bears' Matt Nagy for being too critical

    First Take pundit Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Matt Nagy and the Bears for being too tough on them.

  • Howie Roseman gives full explanation of awkward NFL draft moment

    Howie Roseman on Tuesday gave a much more complete answer about the Eagles' draft room drama. By Dave Zangaro

  • Urban Meyer discusses 2 players he wanted to select in the 2021 NFL Draft

    Urban Meyer mentioned two players specifically that the Jaguars missed out on in the 2021 NFL draft: Kadarius Toney and Baron Browning

  • Jets pick Zach Wilson on modeling QB play after Aaron Rodgers | 2021 NFL Draft

    In this Jets Draft 2021 press conference, first round pick Zach Wilson talks about how he grew up idolizing Aaron Rodgers, but now that he's in the NFL, the former BYU Cougars QB said it's time to move on. "No more trying to be like other guys. I'm going to be the quarterback I am and give it my all and it's going to work itself out."

  • Opinion: Urban Meyer needs to avoid Tim Tebow distraction as he builds around Trevor Lawrence

    Tim Tebow recently worked out for Jaguars as a tight end. Why would Urban Meyer invest in such a project and distraction? Jarrett Bell asks

  • David Andrews: I’m super excited to see all the new faces we’ve added in New England

    For a time during free agency, it seemed like center David Andrews was on track to leave the Patriots. The two-time Super Bowl champion had decided to explore offers outside New England. Then the club re-signed Ted Karras, who spent his first four years with the Patriots before playing the 2020 season with the Dolphins. [more]

  • Kansas Republicans Fail to Override Governor’s Veto of Trans Sports Bill

    Senate Republicans in Kansas failed Monday to override Democratic governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a proposed ban on transgender individuals in girls’ and women’s athletics. The state senate voted 26–14 to overturn Kelly’s veto, falling short by one vote of the two-thirds majority required to advance the bill. Kansas is the second state in the past two weeks, after North Dakota, to garner insufficient support in the legislature to overturn a governor’s veto of a similar bill. The vote in Kansas comes two days after Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian, reality TV celebrity, and transgender woman, said she opposes transgender competitors in girls’ and women’s sports as a “question of fairness.” Jenner’s comments were used to try to bolster senate Republicans’ case against the inclusion of transgender individuals in female athletics. “No one can accuse her of being anti-trans or interested in causing suicides, or whatever accusation they had of me for that,” senate president Ty Masterson said to reporters before the vote. State senator Renee Erickson, the bill’s primary sponsor, said of Kelly’s rejection of the ban, “It shows her true, far-left leanings.” “I think if we make it about what it truly is — it’s protecting those opportunities for girls — that those are Kansas values and that at the end of the day, it will hurt the governor politically,” Erickson remarked. Critics claimed the bill would stifle business opportunities and recruitment, give Kansas a negative reputation as an unwelcoming state, and exacerbate bullying issues in the LGBTQ community. Kelly called the bill “regressive.” “We’re not going to legislate discrimination here,” state representative Stephanie Byers said. “It’s going to be a tough thing to fight, but we’re always going to do it.” Other opponents feared that major sports organizations such as the NCAA would disqualify Kansas from hosting tournaments or competitions if they passed such a measure. Democratic senator David Haley, who voted against the override, expressed his concerns about this potential problem to reporters.

  • LB Joe Giles-Harris among 4 released by Jags

    The Jags had to get their roster back to the offseason minimum after the draft and decided to release four players.

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.