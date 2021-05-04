2021 NFL preview: Can DeVonta Smith finish season ahead of Jaylen Waddle?

Can DeVonta Smith reach more receiving yards than Jaylen Waddle? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the NFL's youngest stars begin to meet with their new employers, oddsmakers are already starting to predict who will become the league leaders in 2021.

PointsBet released the odds for passing, rushing and receiving yards for some of the 2021 NFL Draft's top prospects.

No. 1 pick, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence currently has an over-under of 4250.5 passing yards in 2021, according to PointsBet. Both props have -115 odds. Lawrence’s over-under for touchdown passes is 22.5. The over is -105, while the under is -125.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, has an over-under of 3850.5 passing yards. Both are at -115. Wilson's over-under for passing touchdowns is also at 22.5, with an under of -134 and an over of +100.

The passing totals for Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones aren't set yet.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville's second first-round pick, has an over-under of 600.5 rushing yards this season, according to PointsBet. Both props are at -115.

Steelers running back Najee Harris has an over-under 300 yards higher than Etienne, at 900.5 yards. Both props are currently at -115, as well.

As for the draft's top wide receivers and tight end, Eagles DeVonta Smith's over-under listed at 750.5 receiving yards with both props at -115. Smith's former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle has an over-under of receiving yards 725.5 yards in his first season with the Dolphins.

Atlanta's newest weapon, tight end Kyle Pitts has the same over-under as Smith (750.5 receiving yards) with both props at -115.

