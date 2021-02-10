2021 NFL Power Rankings: Which teams can challenge Tom Brady's Bucs?
2021 NFL Power Rankings: Are Brady's Bucs still the team to beat? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Seven-time Super Bowl champions don't rest on their laurels.
Tom Brady will take a few days (hours?) to celebrate leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV drubbing of the Kansas City Chiefs. But then the 43-year-old will get right back to work with a fitting goal in sight: Making the Bucs the first team to repeat as champions since his New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.
But that monumental task won't be easy. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will load up to exact their revenge in 2021, while the NFC should feature several legitimate title contenders. As for Brady's former club? Let's just say Bill Belichick's offseason vacation will be short-lived.
With the 2021 NFL offseason officially underway, let's reset the landscape of the league to examine potential contenders (and pretenders) in our first round of 2021 NFL Power Rankings.
