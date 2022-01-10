2021 NFL playoffs: Scores, schedule from wild-card round to Super Bowl 56
2021-22 NFL playoffs schedule, game times, game channels and results:
AFC wild card round
Saturday
No. 6 Las Vegas at No. 3 Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., NBC
No. 5 New England at No. 4 Buffalo, 8:15 p.m., CBS
Sunday
No. 7 Pittsburgh at No. 2 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., NBC
NFC wild card round
Sunday
No. 7 Philadelphia at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m., Fox
No. 6 San Francisco at No. 3 Dallas, 4:30 p.m., CBS
Monday
No. 5 Arizona at No. 4 Los Angeles, 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN
AFC divisional round
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Tennessee, TBA
TBA at TBA, TBA
NFC divisional round
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Green Bay, TBA
TBA at TBA, TBA
AFC championship
TBA at TBA, 3:05 p.m., CBS
NFC championship
TBA at TBA, 6:40 p.m., Fox
Super Bowl
At Los Angeles
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, NBC,
