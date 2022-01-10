2021 NFL playoffs: Scores, schedule from wild-card round to Super Bowl 56

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
2021-22 NFL playoffs schedule, game times, game channels and results:

AFC wild card round

Saturday

No. 6 Las Vegas at No. 3 Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., NBC

No. 5 New England at No. 4 Buffalo, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday

No. 7 Pittsburgh at No. 2 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., NBC

NFC wild card round

Sunday

No. 7 Philadelphia at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m., Fox

No. 6 San Francisco at No. 3 Dallas, 4:30 p.m., CBS

Monday

No. 5 Arizona at No. 4 Los Angeles, 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN

AFC divisional round

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Tennessee, TBA

TBA at TBA, TBA

NFC divisional round

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Green Bay, TBA

TBA at TBA, TBA

AFC championship

TBA at TBA, 3:05 p.m., CBS

NFC championship

TBA at TBA, 6:40 p.m., Fox

Super Bowl

At Los Angeles

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, NBC,

