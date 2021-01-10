2021 NFL Playoffs scores, bracket for Wild Card Weekend: Rams beat Seahawks, Bills advance to Divisional Round
The 2021 NFL Playoffs kick off today and Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner! Here are the final scores for Wild Card Weekend. Check out the full 2021 NFL playoff schedule here. Plus, click here to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Washington Football team live now.
2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Scores (Click here to follow each game live)
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts 24, (2) Buffalo Bills 27
(6) Los Angeles Rams 30, (3) Seattle Seahawks 20
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team (Follow live here)
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
2021 NFL Playoffs Bracket
