2021 NFL offseason tracker: Trades, rumors, signings and cuts
With players being cut, signed and traded throughout the offseason, it’s tough to keep track of all the key NFL transactions. To help you stay up to date with all the news, we’ve compiled this list so you can see the latest moves from around the league. As transactions continue coming through, we’ll update the list along the way, so be sure to keep it bookmarked for the latest news.
3/11
TEXANS SIGN RB MARK INGRAM
Former Ravens' RB Mark Ingram reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Houston Texans, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021
LIONS RELEASE CB JUSTIN COLEMAN
The #Lions plan to release CB Justin Coleman in the coming days, source said. One of the NFL’s highest-paid slot corners heads back to the market.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2021
FALCONS RE-SIGN DT JACOB TUIOTI-MARINER
The #Falcons have signed DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to a one year extension. He had 24 tackles and a sack last year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2021
CHIEFS RELEASE LT ERIC FISHER AND RT MITCH SCHWARTZ
We have released LT Eric Fisher.
From #1 overall pick to becoming a world champion, we thank Eric for being an integral part of this franchise for eight seasons. pic.twitter.com/qW6XhkTxh6
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2021
We have released RT Mitchell Schwartz.
We'll never forget his 7,894 snap-streak. Thank you Mitchell for five incredible seasons. pic.twitter.com/pbdIvZOnaC
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2021
SAINTS RELEASE CB JANORIS JENKINS
Saints are releasing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins, per source. The move will save the Saints $7 more million against their salary cap.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021
SEAHAWKS TENDER CONTRACT TO C KYLE FULLER
The Seahawks have tendered offensive lineman Kyle Fuller as an exclusive-rights free agent, a source tells me. Fuller made one start at center last season. Ethan Pocic, Seattle’s starting center in 2020, is an unrestricted free agent. Expect a few more ERFA tenders this week.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 11, 2021
3/10
CARDINALS RELEASE CB ROBERT ALFORD
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2021
COWBOYS RELEASE FB JAMIZE OLAWALE
VIKINGS RELEASE OT RILEY REIFF
Vikings released veteran OT Riley Reiff, saving about $11 million in salary-cap space.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021
DOLPHINS RELEASE LB KYLE VAN NOY
We have released LB Kyle Van Noy.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 10, 2021
RAVENS TENDER CONTRACT TO RB GUS EDWARDS
Ravens have given RB Gus Edwards the 2nd-round tender, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021
GIANTS RELEASE G KEVIN ZEITLER
We have released guard Kevin Zeitler
📰: https://t.co/o7XUK8mN12 pic.twitter.com/5NcFbNSO1Q
— New York Giants (@Giants) March 10, 2021
SAINTS RELEASE WR EMMANUEL SANDERS
Saints are releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021
CARDINALS RE-SIGN LB TANNER VALLEJO
The #AZCardinals are re-signing Tanner Vallejo on a 2-year, $4.1M deal, source said, bringing back the core special teamer who will also have a role as a LB in DC Vance Joseph’s defense.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021
TITANS RELEASE SS KENNY VACCARO
The #Titans are expected to release starting S Kenny Vaccaro as a cap casualty, source said. He was due to have a $6.9M cap hit for Tennessee after 83 tackles and 6 TFLs last year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021
FOOTBALL TEAM TENDER CONTRACT TO QB KYLE ALLEN
We have tendered QB Kyle Allen as an exclusive rights free agent. pic.twitter.com/qSPLLTVETJ
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 10, 2021
SAINTS RELEASE LB KWON ALEXANDER
The #Saints are expected to release LB Kwon Alexander in the coming days, source said, a move that saves them more than $13M against the salary cap with no dead money. Alexander is recovering from a torn Achilles, but will be ready for the start of training camp.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021
FOOTBALL TEAM TENDER CONTRACT TO WR CAM SIMS
Trying again: ... Washington will be tendering WR Cam Sims per source. He is a Restricted free agent.
— John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2021
STEELERS TENDER CONTRACT TO WR RAY-RAY MCCLOUD
The #Steelers have agreed to terms with WR/return man Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal, source said. McCloud played in every game last season, starting two, and now stays in Pittsburgh.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021
BENGALS RE-SIGN QB BRANDON ALLEN
.@BrandonAllen_10 is back!
We've re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 10, 2021
LIONS RE-SIGN CB MICHAEL FORD
Some information on Lions cornerback Michael Ford's one-year deal with Detroit:
$950,000 -- base salary
$250,000 -- signing bonus
$150,000 of base salary fully guaranteed ($400,000 is the full guarantee)
$1.2 million cap hit https://t.co/aVLXfvC7Gj
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 10, 2021
3/9
BUCCANEERS RE-SIGN LB LAVONTE DAVID
Buccaneers, LB Lavonte David agree to two-year extension worth $25M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/AA8X7Y1kc1
— NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2021
TITANS RELEASE CB MALCOLM BUTLER
Titans release cornerback Malcolm Butler, per source.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2021
VIKINGS RELEASE K DAN BAILEY
The #Vikings have released K Dan Bailey.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 9, 2021
FALCONS RELEASE G JAMES CARPENTER
The Falcons will be releasing OL James Carpenter, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021
SAINTS RE-SIGN RB DWAYNE WASHINGTON
The Saints have re-signed RB Dwayne Washington. He’s a useful depth level runner and core special teamer for New Orleans.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2021
BROWNS RELEASE DE ADRIAN CLAYBORN
We've released DE Adrian Clayborn
Details » https://t.co/FsFrn4iJrK pic.twitter.com/7BzyIwGpWM
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 9, 2021
RAIDERS TRADE RT TRENT BROWN TO PATRIOTS
The Patriots and Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send OT Trent Brown to New England, per sources.
Brown has also agreed to a reworked contract for one year that is expected to be worth up to $11M as part of the deal.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2021
