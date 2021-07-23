2021 NFL offseason: Patriots sign tight end David Wells to roster

Patriots add tight end David Wells to 90-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have signed David Wells.

No, not that David Wells.

The Patriots have signed 26-year-old tight end David Wells -- not the 239-game winner who played for the Boston Red Sox from 2005-06 -- the team announced Friday.

Wells, who spent time on the team's practice squad in 2020, has yet to take a snap in a regular season game since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Prior to joining New England's practice squad last season, Wells had been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in 2018 and spent 2019 on injured reserve. He played college football at San Diego State.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Wells joins a crowded tight ends room that includes off-season acquisitions Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, as well as holdovers Matt LaCosse, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Troy Fumagalli, previously with the Denver Broncos, is also on the 90-man roster.