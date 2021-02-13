2021 NFL offseason: Here are the key dates, events and more for the Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars have checked off the coaching staff part of their offseason checklist, but a lot of work still remains to be done. Simply put, a lot of that involves the acquisition of talent.

This season, new faces will be handling things for the Jags as coach Urban Meyer will lead things and general manager Trent Baalke will help. Last season the Jags made a lot of trades and focused on clearing cap space, however, this offseason will be about gaining talent in free agency and the draft after going 1-15.

Here are some key dates to know heading forward as pointed out by ESPN’s Field Yates:

February 23-March 9: Franchise/Transition tag period

During this period last year, the Jags did use the non-exclusive tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. This year it seems the only player who could be a candidate for it is left tackle Cam Robinson, who is in a unique situation and could be protecting Trevor Lawrence. He’s struggled with consistency, so the Jags could have and issue giving him a long-term deal. In a nutshell, many feel 2021 needs to be a trial year for Robinson if he’s retained. According to Over The Cap, the projected franchise tag amount for offensive linemen could be around $15,266,000.

March 15-17: Legal tampering period before start of free agency

The Jags will have 26 free agents set to hit the market in March, including Robinson. Earlier this offseason, we previewed the unrestricted players on offense and defense, who would be worth extending.

March 17: New league year starts with free agency

The salary cap will be officially set by this point and the Jags will be allowed to sign players from other teams who hit the open market. Per Adam Schefter, the cap figure is expected to be around the $180-$181 million range per team. According to Over the Cap, the Jags are projected to be under the cap by an approximate figure of $77.5 million, putting them well ahead of the rest of the league. The team can also increase that figure by parting ways with some cap casualties.

April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL Draft