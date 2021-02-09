2021 NFL offseason: Key dates to know for the Rams

The 2021 offseason is officially underway for all 32 teams, though the Los Angeles Rams have been hard at work since their season ended three weeks ago. They already agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions, sending them Jared Goff and three draft picks for Matthew Stafford.

That trade isn’t yet official, but it will be in just over a month when the new league year begins.

The 2021 offseason calendar is still being laid out and is a work in progress due to the pandemic, but commissioner Roger Goodell still expects there to be plenty of virtual elements to it. As of now, here’s a look at some important dates to know for the Rams as they set out to improve this offseason.

Feb. 23-March 9: Franchise tag/transition tag window

The Rams probably won't use the franchise tag this year, but two weeks from now, they'll have the opportunity to apply it to a player if they so choose. Leonard Floyd and John Johnson would be the most obvious candidates and could also be traded to another team if they are indeed tagged. The Rams last used the franchise tag on Lamarcus Joyner following the 2017 season.

March 15-17: Legal tampering period

This three-day window is the first opportunity for teams to speak to the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins. Terms of contracts can be negotiated, but no deals can be officially signed. The Rams are unlikely to be very active in free agency this year as they try to get their financial obligations in order, but they will at least speak to agents of some players when this window opens, if only to get a feel for how much money certain free agents are seeking. More importantly, teams will be able to begin negotiating with the Rams' pending free agents, including Johnson, Floyd, Troy Hill and Gerald Everett.

March 17: New league year and free agency begin at 4 p.m. ET

At 4 p.m. ET on March 17, players with expiring contracts will officially become free agents, and they will be able to sign with teams at this time. With the new league year beginning, all 32 teams must also be below the salary cap before 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, trades that have been agreed to – like the Rams' swap of Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford – will become official and be processed by the league. Teams must also exercise options for players with option clauses in their contracts for the upcoming season.

April 19: Offseason workouts can begin for teams with returning head coaches

This was the date originally sent out by the NFL back in November, so it's probably subject to change depending on the status of the pandemic. But as of now, the Rams and other teams with returning head coaches will be able to begin offseason workouts on April 19. Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workouts two weeks earlier on April 5.

April 23: Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

Restricted free agents who signed tenders can also entertain offers from other teams. April 23 will mark the last day for RFAs to sign offer sheets from other teams. Darious Williams is the Rams' top RFA this offseason and is almost certain to receive either a first- or second-round tender. As an example, Malcolm Brown signed an offer sheet from the Lions two years ago, but the Rams matched it rather than letting him leave. He received an original-round tender in 2019.

April 28: Deadline to match offer sheets for RFAs

Johnny Mundt is also a restricted free agent like Williams. April 28 will be the last day for teams to match offer sheets signed by RFAs, in an attempt to keep them on the roster. Using the above example with Brown, the Rams could have chosen not to match the Lions' offer sheet and let him leave as a free agent. But because they matched the Lions' offer, they retained him for the price Detroit was willing to pay: two years, $3.25 million.

April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL draft

The NFL hasn't yet said what shape the 2021 draft will take after it was held virtually last year. In the event that it is held in person, Cleveland will be the host city this year. The Rams don't have a first-round pick (again) and will have to wait until No. 57 overall to make their first selection, which will be on April 30, Day 2 of the draft.

