2021 NFL offseason: Important dates for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl is over and now all 32 teams will begin the process of rebuilding and preparing for the 2021 NFL offseason.

The NFL has yet to formally announce the 2021 offseason calendar, but an estimated idea has been circulating, and the Eagles have some looming decision to make all while unveiling a new staff, a top-10 draft pick, and the Carson Wentz drama.

Here are the Eagles’ 5 most important dates of the 2021 offseason.

Feb. 23: Franchise/transition player designation period begins

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is the first date the Eagles can designate a player with the franchise or transition tag and the period lasts through March 9. The Eagles have 18 looming free agents, but none in a situation that would warrant a franchise or transition tag.

March 15: Legal tampering period begins/ March 17: 2021 league year begins

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

It's unknown how much if any salary-cap space the Eagles will have to utilize on the free-agent market, but the period to seriously inquire will start on March 15. The legal tampering period is a two-day window where players’ agents can contact teams — current and otherwise — and enter into contract negotiations for their clients who will hit the open market at 4 p.m. Eastern on March 17. Any deal would have to wait to be announced. A player like Jalen Mills could surprisingly snag a deal to be signed away from Philadelphia.

March 19 Carson Wentz roster bonus due

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) chaases Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Carson Wentz is currently a quarterback for the Eagles and he has a roster bonus that kicks in on the third day of the new league year. Wentz’s 2021 base salary of $15.4M is fully guaranteed. If another team trades for Wentz, they'll be on the hook for Wentz’s 2021 base salary and potentially the $10M roster bonus, should the trade happen before March 19th, when the bonus is due.

April 5: Start of virtual offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches

Aug 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The NFLPA has already alluded to conducting the NFL's offseason in a similar fashion to 2020 due to the pandemic and that means Nick Sirianni will be forced to indoctrinate the Eagles to his schemes and culture virtually and without much physical team building until the late summer. It'll be interesting to see if the league allows any in-person minicamps to be conducted in light of the testing protocols and innovative methods to keep the players separated, yet still engaged.

April 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch for a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud (4) in the third quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While any combination of the Eagles landing either DeVonta Smith, Ja'Marr Chase or Patrick Surtain II equals an A grade for the draft, the Eagles have needs throughout the roster, and Howie Roseman could really put the fan base into a frenzy by trading down in the draft and accumulating more assets.

