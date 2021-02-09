2021 NFL offseason: Important dates for Chargers

With the conclusion of Super Bowl LV, the offseason is in full swing.

The Los Angeles Chargers begin their roster-building process in hopes of getting them to Super LVI under new head coach Brandon Staley.

It’s important to keep up with some of the dates throughout the next few months that have value.

Here’s a glance:

Feb. 25: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players. March 9 is the last day that players can be franchise tag by their club.

Mar. 15: First day for clubs to begin negotiating with free agents.

Mar. 17: Clubs may begin signing free agents. The new league year officially begins.

Apr. 5: Offseason workout programs begin.

Apr. 29: The 2021 NFL draft begins and it will run through May 1.