2021 NFL odds: 49ers open as huge Week 1 favorites vs. Lions

49ers open as NFL's biggest Week 1 favorite vs. Lions

The 2021 NFL schedule is being released Wednesday, so you know what that means: It's time for this year's edition of Way-Too-Early betting lines.

The Week 1 slate was revealed early Wednesday morning and the 49ers will be packing their bags for the Motor City, kicking off the season against Jared Goff, Dan Campbell and the "We're going to bite your kneecaps off" Detroit Lions.

It's a favorable start for the 49ers, and the books have instilled San Francisco as 7.5-point favorites just four months from kick-off, per PointsBet.

That number is the biggest spread of any Week 1 matchup. The Los Angeles Rams, who opened as a 7-point favorite against the Chicago Bears, are the only other team to be giving a touchdown. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened as a 6.5-point favorite against the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, May NFL lines are just eye candy. There's zero reason to lay money on a game four months out unless you believe a line is off by a couple of points.

It's fair to assume the 49ers will clobber the rebuilding Lions to open the season, but a lot can change between now and September.

