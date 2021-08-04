2021 NFL MVP odds: Latest betting lines for top preseason candidates

Latest 2021 NFL MVP odds: Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers lead the way originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're only about a month away from the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys to kick off Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Speaking of the Bucs, their quarterback Tom Brady is among the preseason favorites to win the league MVP award.

Brady is tied for the third-highest odds at +1200. The 44-year-old quarterback has won the AP NFL MVP award three times, and only former rival Peyton Manning has won it more (five times).

It wouldn't be crazy at all if Brady took home another MVP award. He threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season despite not having a full offseason to get acclimated to new teammates, coaches and division opponents.

The Bucs have brought back all 11 offensive starters from last season's Super Bowl LV-winning roster. After one full season with these teammates and a normal 2021 training camp/preseason, Brady and the Buccaneers offense should be even more potent this year.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Which players are the favorites to win NFL MVP this season? Here are the latest betting lines -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Player Position Team Odds No. 1 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs +475 No. 2 Aaron Rodgers QB Packers +1000 No. 3 Josh Allen QB Bills +1200 No. 4 Tom Brady QB Buccaneers +1200 No. 5 Russell Wilson QB Seahawks +1400 No. 6 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys +1500 No. 7 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens +1600 No. 8 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals +1800 No. 9 Matthew Stafford QB Rams +1900 No. 10 Justin Herbert QB Chargers +2000 No. 25 Cam Newton QB Patriots +8000

It's not surprising that quarterbacks are all over this list. The NFL is still a passing-dominated league and quarterback remains the premium position.

Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, are not well-represented on the MVP odds list. Veteran quarterback Cam Newton, a former league MVP himself, is the highest Patriots player on the list at +8000 odds.

The MVP race is usually one of the most fascinating storylines throughout the season, and the 2021 campaign should be no different given the amount of realistic contenders.