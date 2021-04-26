2021 NFL Mock Drafts









Happy NFL Draft Week!

The big offseason event for the NFL will take sports' center stage starting this Thursday night, April 29, and fans everywhere want to know just who their favorites teams will take and where the year's best prospects will land. As such, the demand for mock drafts has reached its zenith and we're ready to help fill it.

Below you'll find our history of mock drafts that have hit the site as well as a schedule of mocks that will be coming out this week.

2021 NFL Mock Draft Schedule

Additional 2021 NFL Draft Content

2021 NFL Draft Information:

Location:

Cleveland, Ohio

Key Dates:

Thursday, April 29: Round 1

Friday, April 30: Rounds 2 & 3

Saturday, May 1: Rounds 4-7

Round 1 Draft Order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers (From Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins (From Philadelphia Eagles)

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles (From Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (From Seattle Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (From Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Baltimore Ravers (From Kansas City Chiefs)

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers