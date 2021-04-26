2021 NFL Mock Drafts
Happy NFL Draft Week!
The big offseason event for the NFL will take sports' center stage starting this Thursday night, April 29, and fans everywhere want to know just who their favorites teams will take and where the year's best prospects will land. As such, the demand for mock drafts has reached its zenith and we're ready to help fill it.
Below you'll find our history of mock drafts that have hit the site as well as a schedule of mocks that will be coming out this week.
2021 NFL Mock Draft Schedule
• A Good Football Show Mock Draft Podcast Part 1 | Part 2
• Post-49ers, Dolphins Trade Mock Draft
• John Daigle's Mock Draft 1.0
• Thor Nystrom's Seven-Round Mock Draft (April 26)
• A Good Football Show Mock Draft Special (April 27)
• Derrik Klassen's Mock Draft (April 27)
• Eric Froton's Mock Draft (April 28)
• Thor Nystrom's Final Mock Draft (April 28)
• John Daigle's Final Mock Draft (April 28)
Additional 2021 NFL Draft Content
• Rankings
• Props
2021 NFL Draft Information:
Location:
Cleveland, Ohio
Key Dates:
Thursday, April 29: Round 1
Friday, April 30: Rounds 2 & 3
Saturday, May 1: Rounds 4-7
Round 1 Draft Order:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers (From Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins (From Philadelphia Eagles)
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles (From Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (From Seattle Seahawks)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (From Los Angeles Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Baltimore Ravers (From Kansas City Chiefs)
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers