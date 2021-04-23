2021 NFL mock draft with trades

Levi Damien
·2 min read

This time one week from now the NFL world will be abuzz with all the teams and their fans analyzing their first-round draft pick(s) and preparing for day two. There have been many, many mock drafts up to this point, but this is my first — and only — round one mock draft for the year.

So, here it is, with nearly a week to second guess every selection I made until it’s confirmed how wrong I really was. Even so, enjoy my first-round mock draft, with a couple of trades in there I could see happening.

1

Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2

NY Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3

San Francisco

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4

Atlanta

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5

Cincinnati

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6

Denver (via MIA)

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

7

Detroit

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

8

Carolina

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

9

Miami (via DEN)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

10

Dallas

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

11

NY Giants

Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

12

Philadelphia

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13

LA Chargers

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14

Minnesota

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

15

New England

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16

Indianapolis (via ARI)

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

17

Las Vegas

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

18

Miami

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

19

Washington

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

20

Chicago

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

21

Arizona (via IND)

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

22

Tennessee

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

23

NY Jets

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

24

Pittsburgh

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

25

Jacksonville

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

26

Cleveland

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

27

Baltimore

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28

New Orleans

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

29

Green Bay

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

30

Buffalo

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

31

Kansas City

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

32

Tampa Bay

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

