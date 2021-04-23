2021 NFL mock draft with trades
This time one week from now the NFL world will be abuzz with all the teams and their fans analyzing their first-round draft pick(s) and preparing for day two. There have been many, many mock drafts up to this point, but this is my first — and only — round one mock draft for the year.
So, here it is, with nearly a week to second guess every selection I made until it’s confirmed how wrong I really was. Even so, enjoy my first-round mock draft, with a couple of trades in there I could see happening.
1
Jacksonville
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2
NY Jets
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3
San Francisco
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4
Atlanta
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5
Cincinnati
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6
Denver (via MIA)
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
7
Detroit
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8
Carolina
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
9
Miami (via DEN)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
10
Dallas
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
11
NY Giants
Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
12
Philadelphia
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13
LA Chargers
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14
Minnesota
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
15
New England
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16
Indianapolis (via ARI)
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
17
Las Vegas
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
18
Miami
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
19
Washington
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
20
Chicago
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
21
Arizona (via IND)
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
22
Tennessee
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
23
NY Jets
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
24
Pittsburgh
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
25
Jacksonville
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
26
Cleveland
Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
27
Baltimore
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28
New Orleans
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
29
Green Bay
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
30
Buffalo
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
31
Kansas City
Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
32
Tampa Bay
Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington