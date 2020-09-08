2021 NFL mock draft: A shocker at No. 2?

It’s only September, and it feels like we’ve already gotten tired of slotting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the first two picks in every 2021 NFL mock draft.

That’s not a problem in the latest projection from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, who indeed has Lawrence in the top spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but throws a huge curveball at the No. 2 selection.

Miller has the Washington Football team passing on Sewell, and even Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, in favor of North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Miller broke down his reasoning for plugging Lance in at such a high spot:

Much like the Jacksonville Jaguars, if the Washington Football Team is selecting at No. 2 overall, it likely means they would move on from second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. But again, this is not a shot at Haskins, who is a talented and capable quarterback. It’s more a reflection of where the Super Bowl odds have this team and what direction it would go in this scenario. So, how about Trey Lance? In his 2019 breakout campaign, he was responsible for 42 touchdowns and no interceptions—28 passing and 14 rushing. Turning on his film, you’ll think it’s a highlight breakdown instead of his full games. He’s athletic and strong-armed, and he gives you a Deshaun Watson-at-Clemson vibe. It’s exciting.

It’s hard to argue with much of what Miller says here, including the fact that if Washington is picking this high, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them move on from Haskins despite having recently invested a first-round pick in him. That said, Lance is still a huge projection at this point, and unlike his fellow Bison alum Carson Wentz, the redshirt sophomore won’t get the benefit of the Senior Bowl to prove himself against top talent and improve his stock.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers reap the benefits of this pick in Miller’s mock, landing Sewell and Fields respectively with the following pair of selections. Sewell is the best present Cincy could give Joe Burrow, and Fields would give Carolina a long-term solution at quarterback beyond the Teddy Bridgewater era.

The New York Jets round out Miller’s top five with LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who would be a huge bargain at that pick and fill a big need.

Another surprise pick in Miller’s mock also comes from Fargo, as North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz cracks the top 15, landing with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 12 overall.

To check out Miller’s full first-round projection at Bleacher Report, click here.