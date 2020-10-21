New 2021 NFL Mock Draft sends Bears WR, QB in first two rounds

With the calendar soon flipping from October to November, and as NFL teams continue sliding further away from playoff contention, the unofficial start of NFL Draft season is upon us.

Sure, draft talk won’t kick into high gear for another month or two, but we’re beginning to understand which teams are likely to be picking in the early portion of Round 1 and which prospects are headed for grades that match those spots. Mock drafts are becoming more credible as team needs become exposed.

For the Bears, that means likely draft targets along the offensive line and at quarterback. A wide receiver should be on their shortlist, too, along with an inside linebacker and potentially another running back, depending on how David Montgomery finishes the year.

Two of those needs are addressed in the latest mock draft from The Draft Network, and it’s a two-round haul that will have Bears fans fired up.

Chicago’s first pick, which in this mock comes at No. 16, is Alabama star receiver Devonta Smith.

The Bears are clearly a candidate to trade up for one of the big-three quarterbacks, as they officially waved the white flag on the Mitch Trubisky experience. In this exercise, however, I won’t have them trading up and instead will give them Alabama’s other top receiver, DeVonta Smith. The contract situation between the Bears and Allen Robinson has been a popular talking point throughout the early part of this season, and it appears the two sides are still far off. Adding Smith, a silky-smooth route runner with excellent speed and ball skills, would be a big win for the Bears whether they retain Robinson or not.

Smith is a top-shelf route-runner who plays way bigger than his 175-pound frame. His my-ball mentality on contested catches is surprising considering his slender build. Assuming Robinson is, in fact, re-signed, the Bears will be set up with an incredibly talented trio of receivers who all complement each other well in A-Rob, Darnell Mooney, and Smith.

But it’s the second selection, the one the Bears make at No. 48, which is the main takeaway from this mock: BYU quarterback, Zach Wilson.

Wilson is skyrocketing up draft boards this fall after dazzling scouts with a 78.7% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception through five games.

Wilson (6’3, 210) is playing so well that some draft analysts have him moving into the first-round conversation.

If somehow, the Bears are able to come away with Wilson in Round 2, he’d slide into a perfect situation behind Nick Foles for a season or two before being taking over as Chicago’s QB1.

We’re a long ways away from April, but if this mock becomes a reality, the Bears will be a big winner on draft weekend.