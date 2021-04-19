New 2021 NFL mock draft sends Bears speedy wide receiver in first round

It’s refreshing when a new prospect gets attached to the Chicago Bears in a 2021 NFL mock draft in the days leading up to the first round kicking off on April 29.

In this case, it came from CBS Sports, who sent the Bears some help on offense via Purdue offensive weapon, Rondale Moore.

If the Bears are going to roll with Andy Dalton under center, then let’s give him some help to open up the offense. After an impressive pro day, several clubs will be interested in the speedster out of Purdue.

My choice to describe Moore as an offensive weapon was intentional. While he’ll be listed as a wide receiver on draft day, I see him more like a Tarik Cohen satellite player who doesn’t play a traditional role on offense. Instead, he’s an offensive weapon, which is fine; just not for a first-round pick.

Moore is an exceptional athlete who is going to have his fair share of ‘wow’ moments in the NFL, but his physical limitations — he’s 5’7″ — are very real.

I have a hunch Moore will get kicked inside to running back once he arrives in the NFL in order to take greater advantage of mismatches in the passing game. Give him a few carries, too. He’s an instant field-flipper with the ball in his hands.

But let’s be clear: if the Bears pick Moore at No. 20 overall, it would be a big whiff.