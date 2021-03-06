2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could target WRs DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle

DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle celebrate at Alabama

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Todd McShay, ESPN

WR Jalen Waddle (Alabama)

The GIants have to give this offense more to with with. They were one of four teams to average fewer than five yards per play last season, and their 5.9 yards per pass attempt ranked No. 29. However, Waddle's 18.9 yards per catch over the past two seasons ranked eighth in the country. There isn't a more dangerous player with the ball in his hands in the draft class, thanks to excellent top-end speed, vision and elusiveness.



Chad Reuter, NFL.com

WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Smith is exactly the sort of playmaker that GM Dave Gettleman says he wants to support former first-round pick Daniel Jones. His foot quickness will help him win off the line and he plays much bigger than his 170 pounds would indicate.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports



DL Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Gregory Rousseau is incredibly difficult to predict because he opted out of the season. He has a lot of talent and several people, including myself, are banking on him coming out on the other side more polished. New York adds a star pass rusher to go with a solid defensive tackle rotation.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News



WR Jalen Waddle (Alabama)

Waddle, like his Crimson Tide teammate Smith, is a highly skilled all-around receiver the Giants could use to run all the routes and get open everywhere outside for Daniel Jones. He could easily take over as the "X" go-to guy in New York, with Sterling Shepard sliding back into his best position as the "Y" in the slot and Darius Slayton settling into the big-play threat "Z".

