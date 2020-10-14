2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Ohio State QB Justin Fields to Washington?

2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Justin Fields to Washington? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 NFL season is just five weeks old, but mock draft season never stops. That is especially the case when one finds themselves in the situation that the Washington Football Team is in.

During the 2019 NFL Draft, Washington took Dwayne Haskins in the first round with the hope that the quarterback position would be sured-up for years to come. Early in his second season, that has not been the case. Haskins was benched and moved to No. 3 on the depth chart. Even if there is still potential there, Washington doesn't see itself winning with him now.

While Alex Smith is back and Kyle Allen knows the system, it's unclear whether anyone in that QB room is the long-term solution. Right now there are more questions than answers. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Washington look to the position again come the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to some early mock drafts, that is exactly what could happen.

2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup

Well, it seems as if Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the consensus option for Washington at quarterback. Whether it is at No. 3 or No. 4, these mock drafts expect Washington to be in the running for the second passer off the board (Trevor Lawrence is first in each mock draft).

It is interesting to note that the New York Giants are above Washington in each draft, but do not take a QB in any of them. So, to recap, despite Daniel Jones -- who was drafted above Haskins in 2019 -- leading New York to a worse record than Washington, the Giants stick with their QB. Hmm.

Anyways, back to Fields. The dual-threat quarterback is set to be the starter for the Buckeyes in 2020 after a tremendous sophomore year. Throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns, Fields also added 484 yards and 10 scores on the ground. With only three interceptions, he displayed a polished passing game and tremendous accuracy.

A selection of Fields would make it the second-straight Ohio State quarterback to head to Washington, but Fields would have two years of starting experience to Haskins' one as a Buckeye. Either way, while Fields has all the talent to succeed at the NFL level, a lot of his potential early work will depend on what Washington can put around him. The offensive line needs work and Terry McLaurin can't be the only viable option at the receiver position.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has Washington going with a QB but the North Dakota State product, Trey Lance. A similar skillset to Fields, Lance is more of a wild card option given his conference and the fact that he'll have just a one-game showcase in 2020 for scouts.

Just as the situation with Haskins changed rapidly, plenty of variables will impact where Washington goes in the draft come April of 2021. For now, however, it seems as if another passer could be added to the quarterback puzzle.