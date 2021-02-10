2021 NFL mock draft roundup 3.0: This would make Eagles fans happy

This mock draft would make Eagles fans happy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Maybe the Eagles will have two 1st-round picks pretty soon if they deal Carson Wentz. That would change things.

But until then, the Eagles have one pick in the first round and they’ll have plenty of options.

Let’s take a look at some recent mock drafts, starting with one from a heavy hitter that would make Eagles fans happy:

ESPN, Todd McShay

JaMarr Chase, WR, LSU

What they said: The Eagles’ wide receivers room ranked No. 30 in yards this season (2,082), and they were one of three teams to catch fewer than 60% of their WR targets (56.3%). Those numbers came even after drafting Jalen Reagor in the first round last April. The Eagles need to give quarterback Jalen Hurts — who is taking the reins as the team moves on from Carson Wentz — tools to succeed, and that of course starts with a game-breaker on the outside. Chase vs. Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is a tough call, but I think Chase might have slightly better traits and certainly more size at 6-0 and 200-plus pounds. You might have forgotten because he opted out in 2020, but Chase had 20 touchdowns and nearly 1,800 yards in 2019. It’s win-win for Philadelphia if both receivers are still on the board, but the LSU product gets the call here.

My take: This was a pretty wild mock draft and if the Eagles aren’t interested in taking a quarterback it’s really a dream scenario. McShay has the Panthers trading up to the No. 3 spot and has quarterbacks going with picks 1-4. And then he has the Bengals taking OT Penei Sewell at No. 5. So that would leave the Eagles with plenty of options. If the Eagles don’t want a QB, then they’ll be cheering as QBs come off the board before them.

As far as Chase goes, I think that’s a home run. I know everyone loves DeVonta Smith and he was a very good college player. While Chase is a different player, he’s just as good and I think he’s more of a sure thing in the NFL. The interesting part is that McShay has two receivers (Smith and Jaylen Waddle) coming off the board after the Eagles. The Birds just have to hope they pick the right one.

CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

What they said: Parsons is an athletic specimen at the off-ball linebacker position and has serious edge-rusher ability.

My take: It seems pretty unlikely that the Eagles take a linebacker in the first round, especially with a top-10 pick. While I guess there’s a better chance with a new coaching staff, it seems like more of an organizational philosophy when it comes to the valuation of positions. In other words, I don’t think the Eagles neglected linebackers because Jim Schwartz didn’t see their value. I think it goes higher than that. In this mock draft, just two QBs came off the board before the Eagles and both top receivers (Smith and Chase) were gone also.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

NFL.com, Chad Reuter

What they said: ﻿﻿The Eagles could take a receiver here, but no team has selected first-round wideouts in consecutive drafts in 15 years, and I don't see that streak ending with Philly. Instead, the Eagles nab a much-needed shutdown corner in Surtain, who will be the highest-rated defender on many teams' draft boards.

My take: This mock draft saw the Jets trading out of the No. 2 pick and the Panthers getting up there to take Zach Wilson from BYU. It then had the Falcons taking Justin Fields. In fact, there weren’t any receivers taken before the Eagles’ pick and Reuter still had them taking Surtain. The Eagles obviously have a need at corner and I wouldn’t rule out a corner, but I think Chase is the better player.

Yahoo! Sports, Eric Edholm

JaMarr Chase, WR, LSU

What they said: I could see a cornerback here if the Eagles like one of them enough, and Sewell would be hard to pass if he slipped to this spot. Personally, I’d take Kyle Pitts and flourish.

But Chase is by no means a slouch and would give the Eagles a No. 1 option for Jalen Hurts and whomever the team brings in as quote-unquote competition at QB if Carson Wentz is eventually moved. There’s the matter of Chase’s opt-out season rendering him a tougher evaluation, and the Eagles have sunk a ton of assets into the WR room, but it makes sense to add more weapons.

My take: Another draft where three quarterbacks are off the board within the top four picks. This drops good non-QBs to the Eagles at 6, which is ideal. And in this mock, Smith goes to the Dolphins at 3, leaving Chase for the Eagles a few picks later. This is ideal.

