2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Could Kyle PItts fall to Giants at No. 11?

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

The Giants need Daniel Jones to develop. They spent a first-round pick on a tackle last year, so a No. 1 receiver makes the most sense. Waddle looks to be the next great Alabama receiver to enter the NFL. He's one of the quickest players in college football.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports



TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

This is probably the floor for Pitts, and the Giants would love to pick him to help Daniel Jones in Year 3.

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network



TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

Mocking an athletic tight end early for the Giants will give many pause, but whether it’s WR or TE, don’t get caught up in the two letters in front of Pitts’ name. He’s an “all of the above” player that can satisfy the roles of both a wide receiver and tight end. A serviceable blocker and unique weapon in the passing game, he has the potential to quickly turn into one of the more dangerous players at the position during the early stages of his career.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports



OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

Dave Gettleman has said that he would be comfortable starting Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart next season. I believe Gettleman actually believes that, but it doesn't mean that is a wise choice. I liked both players but neither showed enough to inspire confidence. Slater has the positional flexibility to play all five positions.