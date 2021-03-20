2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Will Jaylen Waddle be available for Giants at No. 11?

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle vs Auburn

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

The Giants need Daniel Jones to develop. They spent a first-round pick on a tackle last year, so a No. 1 receiver makes the most sense. Waddle looks to be the next great Alabama receiver to enter the NFL. He's one of the quickest players in college football.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports



WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Pure elation for the Giants, being able to grab Smith at No. 11 overall for Danny Dimes.

Joe Marino, The Draft Network



OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

New York has to be thinking offense with this pick and general manager Dave Gettleman appears focused in free agency on adding to the skill positions, opening the door for another investment on a hog molly for the offensive line, especially with the departure of Kevin Zeitler. Slater is a fit at either guard or tackle, enabling New York to get its best five blockers on the field and create a “no excuse” year for Daniel Jones and his stagnant development to this point.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports



EDGE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Gregory Rousseau went into a tunnel when he opted out. No one has seen him enough to alter his evaluation since he went into that tunnel. I have a gut feeling he comes out on the other side a much better player. He could be a special player by adding some refinement to that natural athletic ability.