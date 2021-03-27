2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could target Micah Parsons at linebacker

Corey Hersch
·2 min read
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

TRADE WITH CHICAGO FOR 20th PICK: DL Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

The Giants get a couple of premium picks from this trade with the Bears and still select a much-needed pass rusher who best fits their scheme. Ojulari's a good athlete and plays bigger than his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame portends against the run. He could remind Giants coaches of Markus Golden, who had 10 sacks for the G-Men in 2019.

Nate Davis, USA Today

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

It's not draft season until you reference GM Dave Gettleman and his love of "hog mollies." But after getting QB Daniel Jones more weapons in free agency (WR Kenny Golladay, WR John Ross, TE Kyle Rudolph), Gettleman would be wise to bolster the protection of his young passer, who's absorbed more than three sacks per game during his first two seasons.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

The Giants have addressed several needs in free agency and that just leaves question marks at edge rusher and linebacker. Micah Parsons is a great fit for Patrick Graham's defense.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

The Giants did draft Andrew Thomas last year, but he's better suited for right tackle and they need to think about replacing aging left tackle Nate Solder sooner rather than later. Slater, who opted out of his final season with the Wildcats, is quickly rising up the boards again with his all-around skill set getting more attention. He held more than his own vs. Washington defensive rookie of the year Chase Young in a college matchup. He backed that up with an impressive pro day showing off fine speed and quickness for his frame.

