2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could further strengthen defensive line with Kwity Paye

After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.



With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com



C Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

Humphrey is an athletic leader on the offensive line who may remind Jets fans of former Pro Bowl pivot Nick Mangold. Shifting 2020 free-agent signee Connor McGovern to guard would improve two spots on the line in front of whichever quarterback the Jets roll with in 2021 and beyond.

Nate Davis, USA Today

DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

The NYJ is decades removed from its famed "New York Sack Exchange." However new coach Robert Saleh might be the guy who finally revitalizes the pass rush and signing DE Carl Lawson was a great start. But no reason to stop there, especially with Buffalo QB Josh Allen threatening to take over the AFC East, and the explosive Paye might settle in nicely opposite Lawson.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

Robert Saleh will be able to use Owusu-Koramoah in subpackages on his defense. The Jets have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball but they have taken a few steps in the right direction.



Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

The Jets got one sturdy all-around edge presence in signing former Bengal Carl Lawson in free agency, but that's not enough for Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich as they try to overhaul the defense into a solid front four that can better get after the quarterback. They should like the outside-inside versatility of this prospect. Paye is a freak of nature athletically and just needs some polish to be a consistently backfield-disrupting chess piece.