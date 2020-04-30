2021 NFL mock draft roundup: Possible Raiders first-round picks next year

Many websites offered the disclaimer that it's too early to read much into a mock draft nearly a year before the real thing.

So the early projections for next year's draft, scheduled to take place in Cleveland, must be taken with several grains of salt.

But if these early mocks have any validity, the Raiders will pick high because of a disappointing season and, according to at least two of them, will be looking for a quarterback. So Derek Carr might be on the clock.

Then again, picking a Raiders draft even in the days leading up to it is always tricky, and they again surprised Thursday by choosing Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs at No. 12 and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.

