2021 NFL mock draft: Rams pick up offensive tackle in 2nd round

We’re a long way from the 2021 NFL draft, but it’s never too early to start examining some prospects who might fit well with the Los Angeles Rams next spring. It’s always draft season over at Draft Wire, and on Thursday, Luke Easterling released his latest two-round mock.

The Rams don’t have a first-rounder after acquiring Jalen Ramsey last year, but they do have a second-rounder. With potential needs on the offensive line, at inside linebacker and edge rusher, the Rams can go a number of different directions when they do wind up on the clock.

Easterling projected Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to the Rams at No. 52 overall in the second round, giving Los Angeles some offensive line depth – and a potential future replacement for the aging Andrew Whitworth.

Darrisaw has been a key contributor since his freshman year, so experience isn’t a question with him. He’s athletic at the tackle position, which allows him to get out wide against faster edge rushers.

He’s not a refined and polished product, of course, but he has the tools to be a future starter in the NFL. It helps that he’s been playing at a high level this season, improving his stock further leading up to the draft.

It’s possible Darrisaw won’t even be around in the second round come April.