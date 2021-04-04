2021 NFL mock draft: Who will Raiders pick at No. 17? There's no consensus

Mock drafts not aligned on who Raiders should pick at No. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The prevailing wisdom after the initial stage of free agency holds that the Raiders need to select a right tackle in the first round of the NFL draft. It’s not a consensus, however.

An examination of some of the top mock drafts over the last couple weeks reveals a multitude of options should Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden decide to hold firm and make a pick with the 17th selection in the first round.

Of course, tackle is a popular choice. There’s not much agreement on who exactly that player will be, but one name does appear three times.

One mock even has the Raiders trading down to fill a different need.

Here’s a look at who some of the experts believe the Raiders will select on April 29, in order of most to least mentioned.

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

