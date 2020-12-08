2021 NFL mock draft: Quarterbacks come off the board early, often

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Every year, the NFL draft conversation starts and ends with the top quarterback prospects, and next year’s event will be no different. There are plenty of big names in the 2021 class, but how many of them will crack the first round, or even the top 10?

If the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports is any indication, the answer is plenty.

Quarterbacks take the top two spots in this mock, with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence heading to the New York Jets, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The next passer off the board is North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who goes to the Carolina Panthers at No. 7 overall. A fourth quarterback makes it into the top 10, as BYU’s Zach Wilson joins the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall.

One more quarterback joins the first-round ranks in this projection, as Alabama’s Mac Jones is selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 13 overall. Florida’s Kyle Trask is the odd man out in this mock, failing to crack the first round at all.

Wide receivers and offensive linemen are well-represented in this projection, making up 12 of the 32 picks, including three of the top six selections. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is the first non-quarterback off the board (No. 3 overall, Cincinnati Bengals, while LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase is the first pass-catcher to hear his name called (No. 6 overall, Philadelphia Eagles).

To check out the full first-round mock at CBS Sports, click here.

