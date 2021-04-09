2021 NFL mock draft: PFF likes Justin Fields to 49ers, gives Mac Jones

PFF likes Fields more, but gives 49ers Jones in mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Justin Fields or Mac Jones? What about Trey Lance?

The 49ers have a big question to answer when they're on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL mock draft. Pro Football Focus' Andrew Erickson likes Fields the most for the 49ers, but gives them Jones in his latest mock draft.

"Although I personally don’t agree with the selection -- Justin Fields would be the better option -- Jones still projects to fit well in the Shanahan offense," Erickson wrote. "He’s extremely accurate, a great decision-maker and moves well within the pocket.

"Jones' adjusted completion percentage (84.2%) and PFF passing grade (94.8) last season ranked first and second in the nation, respectively. Both were superior to Joe Burrow’s numbers from the season prior."

Fans certainly want the 49ers to go with Fields over Jones. He presents a higher upside to the Alabama QB. In Josh Schrock and I's most recent mock draft, we went with Fields for that exact reason. His combination of speed, arm strength and accuracy present the best value for the kind of blockbuster trade the 49ers made with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 to No. 3.

But experts all around the NFL keep connecting Jones to Shanahan and the 49ers.

Jones led the nation in completion percentage last season after completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was intercepted only four times.

Did the 49ers really move up nine spots to select Jones? Or will they go with the higher upside in Fields or Lance?

We finally will know in less than three weeks.

