2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fans target quarterback, cornerback early

Perry's crowd-sourced NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fans target QB early originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've done plenty of NFL mock drafts ourselves. And no, we're not done. But last week felt like the perfect time to put the mock controls in your hands, as we've done each of the last few years as the end of April inches closer.

The mechanics here are simple enough. First, we pop open the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator. Then, with each Patriots pick -- starting at No. 15 overall and moving through all seven rounds -- we present you four options from which to choose via Twitter poll. From there, it's all yours.

You can fill out needs as you check them off. You can try to put yourself in Bill Belichick's shoes and spend, spend, spend on special teams. Whatever your decision, it's a democratic process. The player who gets the votes finds his way into this fake 2021 Patriots draft class.

Let's see what you came up with...