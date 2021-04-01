2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots land two first rounders, fail to trade up for QB

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Pats land two players after trading for an extra first originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than a month away and with the bulk of free agency in the books, everyone is starting to focus on what will come next.

The draft is stacked with talent and is packed with a rare glut of quarterback talent. New England Patriots fans are surely chomping at the bit to see if they can get a passer, but will the team do what it takes to get one of the top QBs? It depends on how early they come off the board.

In a recent episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and DJ Bean participated in a live first-round mock that saw the Patriots try to get a quarterback. Unfortunately, they weren't able to move up to get one, but they did manage to acquire a second, first-round pick and add two key players to their team.

Here who the Patriots ended up with and which five teams landed the top five quarterbacks in this year's draft class.