2021 NFL mock draft: Panthers double dip on offensive line prospects on Day 2

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
“Get an offensive line! What are you guys even doing?!?!?!”

This is easily the most common comment we’ve received on our Panthers Wire Facebook page over the last several years. Sometimes they come attached to articles that have nothing remotely to do with the offensive line as in the case of free safety Tre Boston getting cut a couple days ago.

While not all of this team’s issues can be solved with an OL upgrade, it’s not hard to see why fans have become borderline-obsessed with this unit. While the interior of the line that 2015 season was superb, the failures of Mike Remmers at right tackle against Von Miller in the Super Bowl spoiled the Panthers’ only chance to win a ring since 2003.

Remmers has long-since been replaced by Taylor Moton, who’s developed into one of the game’s top right tackles. However, the rest of the line has become a revolving door in recent years. Nobody has been able to stick at any other spot with the exception of center Matt Paradis.

Heading into 2021, every starter except Paradis is about to become a free agent, including Moton. That means once again this team will need to invest serious resources into this group. Free agents worth considering include Trent Williams, Joe Thuney, Brandon Scherff and Kelechi Osemele. The draft will likely be where GM Scott Fitterer looks to build this line, though.

In that spirit, the Panthers are expected to use at least a couple of picks on offensive line prospects this year. In a new three-round mock by our friends at Draft Wire, Carolina double dipped on two OL prospects on Day 2.

No. 39 overall: Texas OT Sam Cosmi

Cosmi (6-foot-7, 309 pounds) is considered one of the top offensive tackles in this draft class. Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 7 at the position. They included this clip from Brandon Thorn that shows Cosmi devouring an LSU edge rusher whole and then spitting him out onto the field.

Cosmi could be a first-round talent who drops into Carolina’s lap thanks to being in a deep OT class. Assuming the Panthers use their No. 8 overall pick on a QB or deal it in a trade for a veteran, it’s tough to imagine a better use of their second-round selection than this.

No. 73 overall: Alabama OL Deonte Brown

Brown (6-foot-4, 350 pounds) offers versatility, which is something Carolina should be looking for in its OL prospects. Both of the Panthers’ starting guards John Miller and Chris Reed are about to hit the market plus several of their interior backups. That makes it critical to pickup linemen like Brown who can fill more than one spot.

Here Brown neutralizes two defenders on the same play from left guard.

We’d rather see the Panthers target a cornerback at this spot or at No. 39, but we wouldn’t hate this pick at all.

