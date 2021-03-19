2021 NFL mock draft: Latest 1st-round projections loaded with surprises

If you’re ever looking for an NFL draft analyst who isn’t afraid to stick to his guns, even if his opinions go against the grain, Emory Hunt is your guy.

Hunt’s latest 2021 NFL mock draft at CBS Sports is just the latest example of his bold opinions, as his first-round forecast is loaded with surprise picks.

The first big surprise comes at No. 5 overall, where Hunt has the Cincinnati Bengals making Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw the first offensive tackle off the board, taking him ahead of Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater.

Hunt also has BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts both falling out of the top 10, sending Wilson to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 12 overall, and Pitts to the Los Angeles Chargers at the very next pick.

Other prospects Hunt has going higher than you’ll see in most mock drafts: Washington edge defender Joe Tryon (No. 11 overall, New York Giants), Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (No. 15 overall, New England Patriots), Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell (No. 16 overall, Arizona Cardinals), Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (No. 17 overall, Las Vegas Raiders), BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen (No. 20 overall, Chicago Bears), Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers (No. 24 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers), Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum (No. 28 overall, New Orleans Saints), Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks (No. 31 overall, Kansas City Chief) and Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams (No. 32 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Some other big names that go later than usual in this projection include Sewell (No. 8 overall, Carolina Panthers), Slater (No. 14 overall, Minnesota Vikings), Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 19 overall, Washington Football Team) and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (No. 22 overall, Tennessee Titans).

Another surprise? The absence of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who many are projecting as a potential top-10 pick.

To check out Hunt’s full first-round mock at CBS Sports, click here.